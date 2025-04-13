Shooting Victim dies from Gun Shot Wounds in Sunday Incident in Defiance | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DEFIANCE) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 13th, 2025, in the Defiance area, near a gentleman’s club.

The police were informed at about 5:50 AM that the shooting victim had succumbed to his injuries.

At approximately 4:20 AM, Central Police Dispatch received multiple calls reporting that a young male had been shot in the vicinity of the establishment. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the victim lying on the roadside, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A scooter was found near the victim at the time.

Given the victim's critical condition, officers immediately administered CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was then provided with further emergency medical care and transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in very critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and an investigation is currently underway by the Detectives and Forensics Department.