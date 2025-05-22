SHOP LIKE YOU’RE FLYING – WITHOUT THE JET LAG AT PJIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) is proud to announce its first-ever “PJIA Shopping Experience,” taking place on Friday, May 30, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. This special event will welcome the community inside the newly completed terminal for an unforgettable evening of shopping, entertainment, and community celebration.

For one evening only, residents and guests are invited to explore the interior of the airport without a boarding pass and enjoy access to the wide range of duty-free shops, restaurants, and exclusive retail offers typically reserved for travelers. This is a unique opportunity to rediscover PJIA in a way the public has never seen before.

The event will also be marked by a special gesture of inclusion. PJIA is honored to welcome 20 foster children and 22 senior citizens from the White and Yellow Cross Foundation, ensuring that this experience is one shared by all members of the community.

Visitors will enjoy summer-themed promotions across all participating shops and restaurants, offering a taste of travel without ever leaving the island. These deals will be truly exclusive for this one-night event, as PJIA will be waving its concessionaire fees, allowing retailers to pass on even greater savings to shoppers. The event will also feature live entertainment and a dedicated children’s area with activities such as face painting and a bouncy castle, ensuring fun for the entire family.

Throughout the evening, attendees will have the chance to win exciting raffle prizes, including airline contributions courtesy of Caribbean Airlines, Delta, United Airlines, and others still to be confirmed. Hotel accommodations will be raffled from esteemed partners such as Golden Rock Resort in Statia, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, and Princess Heights Boutique Hotel. Additional prizes will include jewelry from Little Europe, Ballerina Jewelers, Gold Coin, electronics from Boolchand’s, car rental vouchers from Dollar Thrifty Sint Maarten, and many more exciting gifts still to be announced.

Those wishing to attend should register through the official link https://tally.so/r/3xBx2k shared on PJIA’s social media platforms. A valid government-issued ID will be required for entry into the secured departure hall area, including for children. Public parking will be free for all guests on the night of the event.

The PJIA Shopping Experience reflects Princess Juliana International Airport’s commitment to community engagement, with a warm, island welcome. This event is not just about shopping; it’s about reconnecting with the heart of the airport and celebrating its role as more than a gateway, but a proud part of St. Maarten’s cultural and economic identity. Due to the enthusiastic response and strong community interest, the PJIA Shopping Experience is set to become a recurring event throughout the year, offering more opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the unique atmosphere of PJIA.

