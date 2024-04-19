Shots Fired Outside Carnival Village. Suspect Apprehended | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On Thursday evening, Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) officers apprehended a male suspect found in possession of a firearm. Preliminary investigations revealed that gunshots were heard near a bar outside the Carnival Village. Officers who were in the area promptly identified and arrested the individual seen with the firearm. He is currently in custody pending further investigation.

The KPSM underscores its unwavering commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order during festive occasions. We reiterate that illegal possession of firearms will be met with swift and decisive action. Our officers remain vigilant and proactive in enforcing the law to safeguard our community.

We urge the public to cooperate with law enforcement authorities and report any suspicious activities or individuals immediately. Together, we can uphold the peace and security of Sint Maarten.