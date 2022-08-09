Showcase your Products/Services on August 26 at the Youth Entrepreneurship Fair | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Sint Maarten Library and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the USM are hereby inviting young entrepreneurs in the age bracket from 12 – 24 years to participate in the Youth Entrepreneurship Fair on Friday, August 26, 2022. The fair opens at 9:00 a.m. and will end at 3:00 p.m. The Fair is organized in acknowledgement of ‘World entrepreneur’s day’, Sunday, August 21, 2022 and the location is St. Martin University, on Pond Island.

This invite is in addition to all youth entrepreneurs extended to the 3rd formers of all High Schools, and interested students at the NIPA, and USM. Invitations were sent to the high schools and we are looking forward to their visit and participation in the fair during an allotted time slot of two hours. Unfortunately, some schools still are on vacation, However, their students and other interested youngsters and persons are most welcome to swing by and learn, listen and support the activities at the Fair.

During the day, young entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their products and services. The Sint Maarten library will exhibit all the books from a collection of more than 200 brand-new books related to young entrepreneurship and offer the opportunity to lend books. There is also the possibility of becoming a member or renewing membership. Institutions instrumental in establishing a business in Sint Maarten will present their services and answer questions. Other classrooms will host entrepreneurship board games and presentations on ‘How to become an entrepreneur in Sint Maarten?’. There will also be several raffles. All prices are related to the subject.

This initiative arose from a cooperation between the (Dutch) Royal Library, the Sint Maarten Library, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry to encourage reading and learning more about the possibility of becoming an entrepreneur. The fair is in anticipation of launching a book about youth entrepreneurship in Sint Maarten later this year. The contents will be a combination of facts, experiences, and developments.

USM has willingly offered their facility for this initiative and together all three of us look forward to offering an exposure to youth entrepreneurship second to none. Participants on the day of the fair, must set up before 8:30 a.m. Folded tables and chairs will be available on request. Lunch and drinks will be taken care of.

Young entrepreneurs interested in showcasing their products and/or participating in the presentations are advised to contact the Sint Maarten Library (Phone: +1 721 542 2970 or Email: PR@sxmlibrary.org) before August 13, 2022. Parents from students at school who will like to participate are kindly requested to ask permission from their school management to ensure that you adhere to the compulsory education rules and regulations.