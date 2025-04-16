SHTA Academy Opens Registrations for June 2025 Hospitality & Business Trainings | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), in collaboration with EHP International, has opened registration for the next round of SHTA Academy trainings taking place from June 16th to 27th, 2025.

Building on the success of last year’s well attended sessions, this June series will once again offer high quality, affordable professional development for hospitality and business professionals.

Sponsored by Progressional People Caribbean (PPC), a local HR consultancy firm, the upcoming trainings aim to support individual career growth and enhance the island’s service driven economy.

The June Masterclasses will feature a mix of returning favorites and a new addition. The series will consist of masterclasses featuring Business Etiquette, Customer Service, Sales and Supervisor Excellence as well as the new Service Excellence – Advanced Level.

Designed for hands on learning, all courses will be held in small interactive groups at the Robert Dubourcq Training & Meeting Room at the SHTA Offices. For larger organizations, sessions can also be hosted in-company.

Leading the sessions once again are experienced trainers Ms. Liesa Euton and Mr. Raju Sajnani, both of whom bring decades of international experience in hospitality management and professional development.

Each masterclass takes just one day, with limited group sizes to ensure personal attention and effective coaching. Early registration is highly recommended.

To reserve your spot or request more contact info@shta.com or call +1 721 542-0108.