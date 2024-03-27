SHTA Academy to provide Customer Service Training in conjunction with EHP | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - This July 8th- 12th, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) will initiate a series of customer service, supervisor, and housekeeping trainings to further enhance the St. Maarten tourism and business product under its SHTA Academy umbrella.

The trainings will be conducted by Liesa Euton and Raju Sajnani of EHP International Ltd. The trainings will be organized in conjunction with the St. Maarten Timeshare Association (SMTA) and the Club du Tourisme de St. Martin.

The involved associations consider customer service the key to success of any tourism destination; reinforced with good supervision and excellent housekeeping. Amongst many other benefits, good service and a good experience make a visitor come back, create ambassadors to the destination, and increase visitor spend during their holidays. The associations underline that the customer service and supervision training also apply to office settings, not just those in tourism.

Trainer Liesa Euton: “In today’s business world, high-quality customer service plays a crucial role in the success and stability of every business at every level, across sectors. By instructing supervisors optimally, the service level is maintained. Good housekeeping further adds to the success of a tourism company. By getting training, professionals gain a thorough understanding of the need to maintain service and enhance their expertise in the field.”

The increased value of excellent service in hotels, restaurants, shops, offices, and gateways to the island by air and sea pays off for all. Customer service not only raises income for companies and destinations involved but also provides direct added value to the career perspectives of the trainees. The smallest extra effort provided to a customer can make a great difference.

The one-day training will consist of group discussions, role play & other training activities. The trainings will be in compact groups and will be held in the newly opened Robert Dubourcq Training & Meeting Room, located in SHTA offices.

After leading St. Maarten Hotels for decades and the Association for four years, Ms. Euton continued her career in the United Arab Emirates. Throughout her career superior services and attention to customers have become her key focus for successful hospitality operations.

Ms. Euton's business partner Raju Sajnani worked for major training institutions such as Learning International and Dale Carnegie. He trained with Hilton Group, Six Senses Group, Melco, and Galaxy Groups City of Dreams in Macau, The Okada Casino Resort in Manila, The Mandarin Oriental, and The Yas Plaza Group in Abu Dhabi.

Trainings are open to SHTA members and non-members, for workers of private sector entities as well as (semi-)public. If so desired, SHTA Academy can also facilitate in-company trainings either in the Dubourcq Room or on location. For participation, please contact info@shta.com or call 5420108.

Raju Sajnani of EHP International Ltd