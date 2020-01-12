SHTA and Carib Beer Launch 2020 Event Calendar | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On Friday 10th, the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) in cooperation with Carib Beer released its 2020 national event calendar. The yearly calendar gives businesses and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) an opportunity to share their events with a wide audience of both residents and tourists. This edition officially opens SHTA’s anniversary year marking 50 years of the association’s existence.

This Monday, SHTA’s traditional calendar campaign starts, spreading the calendar to SHTA members and other interested individuals. As has been the case with the last Event Calendars, the artwork was designed by local artist Loic Bryan. The calendar is spread in its famous A0 format as well as a foldout in VISIT Magazine, present in Sint Maarten hotel rooms.

An overview of events is digitally available on SHTA.com/Events and on SHTA’s and influencer Facebook channels. Both digital and physical editions of the calendar have been actively distributed and reprinted by representatives in the United States and Europe.

The calendar’s newest addition is highlighting a Sint Maarten cultural icon on the calendar’s header. A picture of Clara Reyes performing jazz will kick this tradition off on the 2020 Event Calendar Edition. Ms Reyes has garnered various awards during her long career in culture, leading her to Aruba, Curacao, Jamaica and South-Africa. She was decorated for her efforts by her Majesty Queen Beatrix and holds a Master degree in Dance and Choreography.

“I dedicate this to the many cultural icons I work with, as culture is only made and kept by many people together. I am grateful and want to thank everyone for the honor of being the first person to start of this tradition, and I look forward to seeing it continue.” Ms. Reyes commented to being the first cultural icon to head the calendar.

Another feature making this calendar special is the fact that it officially opens SHTA’s 50-year anniversary year. During the year, various events will celebrate the association reaching half a century. SHTA is grateful for Carib Beer’s cooperation on this special anniversary edition, as well as for the support of the Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau and l’Office de Tourisme de Saint-Martin.

Anyone interested in having a calendar for personal use, or having an event they would like to post in next year’s edition, can contact +1 (721) 542-0108 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

