SHTA and STB join forces again for St. Maarten Flavors 2024: Promoting the Island as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) is proud to announce their continued partnership with the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB) for the much-anticipated 2024 edition of St. Maarten Flavors during the month of November. This collaboration aims to position St. Maarten as the ultimate culinary destination in the Caribbean, celebrating the island's rich cultural heritage through food.

This year, the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau will support the event with an enhanced focus on branding, content creation, and storytelling, sharing the backstory behind St. Maarten's reputation as the "Culinary Capital of the Caribbean." The event will showcase the island’s vibrant food scene, which is shaped by centuries of cultural diversity, history, and tradition.

The partnership seeks to delve into the rich culinary heritage of St. Maarten. From uncovering the oldest restaurants on the island to sharing the personal stories of long-standing chefs, St. Maarten Flavors will connect the island's cuisine with its rich cultural history. Did a chef learn their signature dish from their grandmother? Was their menu inspired by travels through South America? This year, the event will bring to life the personal journeys of St. Maarten's culinary talents and explore how heritage and inspiration have shaped the island’s exceptional cuisine.

“St. Maarten’s culinary scene is a beautiful fusion of global flavors and island traditions,” said May-Ling Chun, Director of the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau. “We want to tell the stories of our chefs and celebrate the cultural influences that make our food so unique. Through this partnership, we aim to showcase not just the flavors, but the heart behind each dish.”

To ensure St. Maarten Flavors reaches a global audience, the partnership will launch a robust media campaign, prior and during the event that runs from November 1st-30th. Locally produced promotional videos will feature St. Maarten’s very own icons, Clara Reyes and King Beau Beau, while a dynamic mix of media will promote the event.

Influencers, digital content creators, and leading publications will also shine a spotlight on St. Maarten Flavors. Confirmed collaborators include Pretty Girls Eat Too, Foodies, Culinary Ambiance, and Noovo Moi, alongside lifestyle media such as Flaire, Grazia, Reistopia, Meer Magazine, and Beau Monde. Prominent content creators such as Yashyanthi and The Curious Creature will be joining the event, ensuring that every culinary moment is captured and shared with audiences worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to bring on such a diverse and talented group of influencers and media partners to help tell the story of St. Maarten Flavors,” said the SHTA. “This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever, with exciting activations from cocktail masterclasses to beer tastings, and of course, a true taste of St. Maarten’s diverse culinary offerings at prix fixed menus.”

Visitors and influencers attending St. Maarten Flavors will have the opportunity to savor the island's culinary delights while participating in unique activations, such as cocktail masterclasses and beer tastings. The event will also showcase the beauty of St. Maarten, with activities and visits to iconic spots around the island.

As November is dedicated to celebrating the island’s rich food culture, everyone is invited to book their flights and indulge in a vacation filled with fantastic cuisine, exciting activities, and relaxation on St. Maarten’s 37 stunning beaches.

St. Maarten Flavors is not just an event—it’s an invitation to explore, taste, and fall in love with the flavors and culture of the island. Don’t miss out on the culinary journey of a lifetime!

St. Maarten Flavors is celebrating its third edition and grateful for the partnership with St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, and our sponsors: PDG Supplies, Orco Bank, Prime Distributors, Visit St. Maarten, SXM Talks, The Daily Herald and Winair. Of course, the many restaurants that decided on an early sign up to benefit from continuous promotions should soon be joined by many other establishments offering 1 course or 3 course options throughout the month of November.

About St. Maarten Flavors

St. Maarten Flavors is an annual culinary event in November that celebrates the island’s diverse cuisine. From street food to fine dining, the event highlights the best dishes the island has to offer across a range of cuisines. Through social media campaigns, influencer visits, and community engagement, St. Maarten Flavors aims to connect food lovers with their favorite restaurants and create a vibrant culinary community. Join the movement and help others discover St. Maarten’s hidden gems!

For more information and to participate in social media campaigns, visit stmaartenflavors.com or follow us on social media.