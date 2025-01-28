SHTA and TelEm Kick Off 2025 with Inspired Business Mixer at IGY Simpson Bay Marina | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - On January 23rd, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) and TelEm came together to host the first association Business Mixer of 2025 at the IGY Simpson Bay Marina, offering an evening of networking, collaboration, fresh ideas and inspiring views over the mega yacht filled Simpson Bay Lagoon. This kick-off event set the tone for a year of meaningful connections and growth among St. Maarten’s business community.



The mixer provided an ideal platform for TelEm to engage with St. Maarten’s business leaders and showcase their latest technological advancements. These included the restoration of the SMPR1 undersea fiber optic cable, now fully online and improving capacity, speed, and network stability; the successful launch of an advanced billing system in January, which will allow TelEm to offer more tailored services to both small and large businesses; and significant investments in next-gen mobile technology, ensuring a future-ready and sustainable network for the island.



In turn, IGY Marinas new multifunctional guest reception building served as a decor for inspiring new ideas of the over 100 business leaders present. The guest reception building is designed to offer more than just luxury; it ensures convenience by streamlining guest arrival and departure logistics. Its versatile spaces can be transformed to host large indoor and outdoor events, making it a premier destination for private gatherings.



The event also celebrated TelEm’s local roots. Attendees were treated to bottles of locally crafted guava berry rum as a memento, symbolizing TelEm’s commitment to the community. Adding a unique touch to the evening, La Casa del Habano delighted guests with live cigar-rolling demonstrations, giving attendees a glimpse into the process of hand-rolling premium cigars. Many guests enjoyed the opportunity to take home these handcrafted cigars as a special keepsake.



TelEm and SHTA are grateful for a visit by the honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Ms. Grisha Heyliger Marten, taking the time to mingle with the business community present.



SHTA stated “The SHTA is committed to creating opportunities for meaningful collaboration among St. Maarten’s businesses. Partnership evenings like these demonstrate the strength of connecting leaders across industries and government. Cooperation drives growth and prosperity for the entire community.”



The lively evening underscored the value of collaboration among local businesses and highlighted the collective efforts driving St. Maarten’s continued growth and development.



SHTA has experienced membership growth over the past years, and the mixer formed a great platform to kick off its celebratory 55th year of existence with new and old members. A soft launch took place of its new online auction for visitors and residents alike, that will officially start on February 1st. For more information about upcoming SHTA events, visit www.shta.com