SHTA and Winair Sign Partnership Agreement to Promote Destination St. Maarten/St. Martin | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a joint effort to strengthen the promotion of destination St. Maarten / St. Martin, Windward Islands Airways International N.V. (Winair) and the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) have signed a new partnership agreement aimed at supporting each other’s initiatives. The announcement was made during SHTA’s 55th Anniversary Annual General Meeting, followed by an official signing ceremony.

The agreement recognizes Winair’s key role as a regional airlift provider and tourism connector and aligns it with SHTA’s expanding platforms and promotional programs. A central component of the collaboration is the formalization of Winair’s long-standing support for the St. Maarten / St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART). Under the new agreement, Winair will provide discounted airfares for regional buyers and media participants traveling to SMART and other events via its inter-island network.

To further enhance visibility for local experiences, Winair will contribute quarterly flight tickets to SHTA’s revitalized StMaartenAuction.com platform. Relaunched this spring after an eight-year hiatus, the auction promotes local tourism and retail offerings in a fun and engaging way for residents and frequent visitors.

Winair has also committed to supporting the broader destination marketing efforts led by SHTA’s growing membership. Over the past decade, SHTA’s membership has doubled, now representing more than half of the economic output of Dutch-side St. Maarten. From hotels and restaurants to tour operators, nautical services, and transportation providers, individual members play an active role in promoting the island internationally. Winair’s contribution will help facilitate their participation in trade shows and promotional events by offering special travel rates, an important economic boost in challenging times.

Additionally, Winair will support SHTA’s knowledge-sharing initiatives by helping bring regional and international speakers to the island for events and forums, reinforcing SHTA’s role as a leading voice in Caribbean tourism development.

In recognition of its support, Winair will be designated a structural key partner of the SMART Tradeshow and a primary supporter of SHTA’s Hotel Factsheet Book, distributed over 500 times to key tourism stakeholders within the last year alone.

This new agreement marks a milestone in public-private collaboration, leveraging shared goals to drive sustainable tourism and economic growth for the destination.