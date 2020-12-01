SHTA CALLS FOR PLANNED 2021 EVENTS FOR CALENDAR | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) today announced its renewed cooperation with International Liquor & Tobacco Trading (ILTT) on the St. Maarten event calendar, calling on companies and NGO’s to share planned events for 2021 before December 7th.

As the pandemic timeframe asks for adjustments, the calendar will promote special guidelines for events like mask wearing and social distancing. In addition, the calendar has an eye for more small-scale events; from special sailing events to wine tastings. Even though optimism is in place for 2021 as a year of recovery, SHTA will underline all listed events are subject to change as health safety will remain of the greatest importance.

In addition to ILTT’s world famous brands Captain Morgan, Smirnoff Vodka and Johnnie Walker Scotch, SHTA thanks Grant Thornton, TelEm Group and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau for making the 2021 Event Calendar possible.

“It is great to see that the many contributors thus far are resilient and combining forces together to show locals and tourists what our island has to offer. We at ILTT are proud to be a partner and happy to sponsor with our premium brands” said Roel Kokkelmans, Commercial Manager at ILTT. “We see resiliency and optimism in many ongoing planning initiatives. We look forward to support those on the calendar and will notify timely on behalf of event hosts at shta.com/events in case changes in the agenda should be made on behalf of public health”.

Since its inception in 2017, the calendar has become a well-known sight on St. Maarten, defined by its recognizable “Lego Block Look” by local artist Loic Bryan. In its last edition, 30,000 were printed and distributed both on island and abroad. Digital downloads and spreading by influencers amount to a comparable reach over the internet. The calendar has been used by foreign representatives, influencers and Caribbean organizations to promote St. Maarten’s liveliness and diversity it offers.

SHTA and ILTT hope the 2021 calendar serves as a symbol to the community and visitors that Sint Maarten remains vibrant and a dynamic place. It calls on companies and NGO’s to send in events they are planning for 2021 for the Calendar before December 7th via events@shta.com. St. Maarten residents can reserve a free personal printed version at office@shta.com.