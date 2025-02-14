SHTA Completes Distribution of 2025 Events Calendar | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – This week, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) completed the distribution of its anticipated 2025 edition of its annual Events Calendar. The calendar showcases a vibrant array of events and activities throughout the year, capturing the essence of the island’s cultural richness.

Throughout December and January, thousands of calendars have been distributed to SHTA members, partners, interested citizens, visitors, and organizations. An additional 25,000 copies have been made available within SHTA’s VISIT in-room hotel magazine, extending the reach to a broader audience and ensuring visitors can immerse themselves in the island’s lively atmosphere.

Every year, the calendar highlights an iconic St. Maarten / St. Martin artist or cultural ambassador. This years’ calendar pays tribute to renowned fashion designer Zillah Duzon-Hazel, designer and founder of St. Maarten fashion brand “Jolie Duzon”. This creative entrepreneur has over time become St. Maarten’s most well-known fashion designer, both locally and internationally. Jolie Duzons lively designs with bright colors are a well-known phenomenon amongst both residents and visitors.

Over the past years, the designer increased in international fame by exposing her designs on the catwalks of the Bomb Fashion Show during the New York Fashion Week and regional fashion summit Summer Sizzle BVI. Duzon-Hazels colorful designs have been worn by distinguished figures, including Her Majesty Queen Maxima during the visit of the royal family to St. Maarten in 2023 and the Prime Minister on the opening day of parliament in 2023.

“We are proud to highlight the creativity and artistry of the island through partnerships like these” said Gisele Greaux, Brand Manager at Caribbean Liquors & Tobacco (CLT), the main supporter of the St. Maarten / St. Martin Event Calendar for 2025. “Collaborating on this annual tradition reflects our commitment of showcasing the island as vibrant and welcoming destination.” CLT is the island‘s distributor of world famous brands like 1800, Disaronno, Hennessy, Plantation Rum and Stolichnaya.

Residents, visitors, events, and charitable causes can still request the SHTA Event Calendar via events@shta.com, while digital versions can be downloaded at www.shta.com/st-maarten-st-martin-events-calendars or www.visitstmaarten.com/events-calendar .

SHTA extends gratitude to over 60 St. Maarten organizations contributing to the 2025 edition, as well as the support of CLT, AMAsterdam, Grant Thornton, Telem Group, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, and l’Office de Tourisme de Saint-Martin for making the 2025 Event Calendar possible.

Acknowledgments also go to creative artist Loic Bryan and his team of Artistic Drive, the National Institute of the Arts (NIA), Husam El Aswad, Aqua Mania Adventures, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, St. Rose Beach Bar, Rainforest Adventures and various other St. Maarten / St. Martin entities for their visual support showcasing the beauty of the island.

SHTA encourages the submission of dates for 2026 events at events@shta.com . Dedicated to promoting sustainable economic development, the SHTA strives to bring quality to all aspects of life on island in collaboration with social partners, creating a fair marketplace. For more information, contact the SHTA office at 542-0108 or visit www.shta.com