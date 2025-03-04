SHTA/EHP launch New SHTA Academy Trainings Series | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - After two series of well visited trainings in July and November 2024, SHTA Academy has announced two new series of trainings for hospitality and business professionals in June and October 2025.

The 2025 trainings will be sponsored by Progressional People Caribbean (PPC) and organized by the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) in conjunction with EHP international.



The key purpose of the trainings remains professional growth of all St. Maarten / St. Martin residents, and growth of the service economy in the process. For this reason, the courses offered are low priced and accessible to all.

The topics for the June and October trainings will include Customer Service, Business Etiquette 101, and Sales and Supervisor masterclasses. Additionally, a new training, Service Excellence Advanced Level, will be introduced. This masterclass is designed for participants who completed the traditional Customer Service training last year.



Progressional People Caribbean (PPC) will be involved with the 2025 SHTA Academy season from multiple angles. HR Advisor Rachael Geerlings: "As a specialized Human Resources consulting firm based in St. Maarten, we recognize the unparalleled importance of skill development—especially in a service-driven economy like that of our island. We view our collaboration on this program as a unique opportunity not only to boost the growth of the participating businesses but also to foster lasting connections that support future career advancement." Progressional People Caribbean is the St. Maarten branch of the HR Company-FWG Progressional People.



For role playing and interaction purposes, the masterclasses will again be held in compact groups, in the newly opened Robert Dubourcq Training & Meeting Room located in the SHTA offices as well as "in-company" in larger organizations. 2025 Trainings will be held between June 16th to 27th and October 13th to 24th.



The masterclasses will once again be led by Ms. Liesa Euton and her business partner Mr. Raju Sajnani. Euton: "We are elated about the ongoing expansion of this program, with both the next-level customer service excellence courses as well as the partnership with the professionals of Progressional People Caribbean. For us, contributing to the quality of service of the island I know so well is a relentless, intrinsic driver".



After leading St. Maarten hotels for decades and the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) for four years, Ms. Euton continued her career in the United Arab Emirates.

Throughout her career, superior services and attention to customers have become her key focus for successful hospitality operations. Ms. Euton’s business partner Raju Sajnani worked for major training institutions such as Learning International and Dale Carnegie. He trained with Hilton Group, Six Senses Group, Melco, and Galaxy Groups City of Dreams in Macau, The Okada Casino Resort in Manila, The Mandarin Oriental, and The Yas Plaza Group in Abu Dhabi.



All trainings take one day, though the newly added customer service level class allows for a combination with the entry level course on the same topic. To allow for personal coaching and individualized attention, the group sizes will be limited.

Interested organizations can take up contact via info@shta.com. As the masterclass spots are provided on a first come first serve basis, it is recommended to reserve such timely.