SHTA Holds Annual Event Calendar Photo Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) is organizing a photo competition as part of the promotions for the 2024 edition of its Annual Event Calendar. This competition starts the 22nd of August and will be open for the upcoming weeks. Submitted photographs should portray landscapes, cultural symbols, or art.

Each edition of the Calendar is distributed widely on the island, internationally and via online channels. In addition to its well-known poster size, the calendar will be showcased in SHTA’s official in-room magazine VISIT St. Maarten.

Since the inception of the project in 2017, the calendar has become a recognizable visual sight on St. Maarten and beyond, with its distinctive “Lego Block Look” designed by local artist Loic Bryan. The calendar is often used by foreign representatives, influencers, and Caribbean organizations to promote St. Maarten’s liveliness and diversity.

Richard Santaga won the SHTA Event Calendar Photo Contest of 2023. SHTA selected Mr. Santaga’s picture out of 16 photos sent in for the contest, which ran from September 7th to September 23rd, 2022. With his winning picture, Mr. Santaga won a weekend stay at The Azure Hotel & Art studio, donated to this special cause by the hotel in Simpson Bay.

The photo contest kicks off today and runs until September 23rd, 2023, at noon. Entries submitted after this period will not be eligible. Applicants can send their photo to events@shta.com. A maximum of three photos are allowed to be submitted per applicant. All pictures should be in high resolution making it fit for print. On the 26th of September 2023 SHTA will announce the winner of the photo competition.

SHTA calls on companies and NGO’s to send in events they are planning for 2024 to be included in the Calendar before September 16th, 2023 via events@shta.com.