SHTA Hosts Advanced “AI for Business” Training for Member Companies | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Thursday, member companies of the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) gathered at the Robert Dubourcq Training Center for an intensive, full-day workshop focused on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into business operations and marketing.

The session marked the sequel to a shorter introductory training held earlier this summer, which had demonstrated strong demand for deeper insights into the rapidly evolving field of AI. The advanced training brought together five international experts from Aruba, Grenada, St. Maarten, and the United States.

The speakers led a series of knowledge-sharing sessions and interactive company-based exercises, also known as “prompting,” to help attendees explore the practical applications of AI in their organizations. Topics ranged from enhancing operational efficiency and marketing strategies to developing custom AI applications.

Artificial Intelligence is swiftly transforming key business areas including planning, marketing, and operations. One speaker at the recent Direct Booking Summit (DBS) hosted by the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) in Antigua described AI’s current landscape as “a wild west of economic opportunities to be explored.”

Through its training efforts, SHTA aims to ensure that the St. Maarten economy is well-prepared to embrace these emerging technologies and capitalize on the opportunities they present. A strong and positive presence in large language models (LLMs) is seen as a long-term benefit for the island's business and tourism sector.

The day’s sessions explored both theoretical and hands-on applications of AI tools currently available for business use. Caribbean data expert Jim Hepple, of Tourism Analytics in Aruba, opened the training with an overview of artificial intelligence fundamentals, outlining the major players in the industry and their key capabilities.

Ryan Shelley, of SMA Marketing, and Will Marlow, of the Marlow Agency, followed with engaging sessions on how AI can support digital marketing efforts and improve online visibility through search engine optimization (SEO).

From Grenada, Nima Anvar, representing the company GuestChat, demonstrated how AI technologies are being used to elevate customer communication and enhance client relationships. Finally, Ricardo Perez of Oyster Bay Beach Resort shared real-world insights into how AI is being practically applied within resort operations to streamline processes and boost efficiency.

Through initiatives like the Advanced AI Training, SHTA continues its commitment to fostering innovation and technological readiness among its member businesses and the broader St. Maarten economy. Companies interested can contact office@shta.com for possible further sequels.