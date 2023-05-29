SHTA Hosts Sick Leave Management Masterclass | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Thursday May 25th, the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) and Medwork organized a sick leave management masterclass at the SHTA offices.

The masterclass aimed to equip attendees with comprehensive knowledge and practical tools for effectively managing sick leave processes. The masterclass was facilitated by Dr Joanne Siebel of Medwork, an authority in the field of human resources and employee management. Medwork, active throughout the entire Dutch Caribbean, is specialized in managing the psychological and physical aspects of well-being for employees in work surroundings.

Drawing from her experience gained at her company, Siebel emphasized the significance of creating supportive work environments and implementing proactive measures to mitigate sick leave challenges. Amongst others, the effects on sick leave management of the recently implemented new St. Maarten labor law were discussed.

The 31 attendees from a wide variety of hospitality and business sectors actively participated in discussions, sharing their experiences, and gaining valuable insights from their peers. Joanne Siebel’s expertise and engaging teaching style equipped participants with practical solutions to guide sick leave management within their organizations.

The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association is committed to providing resources and educational opportunities to its membership and beyond. The masterclass on sick leave management serves as a testament to the association's dedication to facilitate a thriving business community on the island.

For more information, please contact our offices at 1-721-542-0108 or visit our website at www.shta.com.