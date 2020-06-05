SHTA Launches Travel Sentiments Survey and Challenge for Local Talent | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Yesterday, the Sint Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) in conjunction with many of its members launched a #SXMReady Visitor Data Project. By reaching out to people that visited Sint Maarten over the past few years, via various channels, we can learn about their travel intentions.

SHTA intends to provide an outlook of what to expect of the rebound of its main economic pillar in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic. By means of this data, it hopes to provide solid guidance to the industry, mapping a way forward to identify opportunities.

People visiting the island over the past years have received a survey enquiring when they would return to the island, what their main drivers for returning are and what impediments they see for coming back. In addition, the association will compile the demographics of the respondents in order to assist all stakeholders, private and public, in target areas for renewed marketing campaigns.

The association is happy with the initial response rate. In the first 36 hours after its launch, the enquiry was filled in by over 8,000 past visitors from mainly North America, the Caribbean and Europe.

SHTA thanks the many contributors for spreading the enquiry, with special gratitude for the extra efforts of Domino’s Pizza, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino & Spa and Port St Maarten.

The first results show that enhanced standards of cleanliness befitting the post-pandemic reality are important to the visitors too – as is the fact that St Maarten has contained the outbreak.

SHTA is convinced Sint Maarten is home to a great deal of local marketing talent, these professionals know how best to present the island. Based on a comparable campaign in 2016, SHTA wants to use the preliminary survey results to provide a platform for local talent by launching a #SXMReady video competition.

The best social media videos addressing the topics of; 1. On island activities 2. Shopping 3. Showing the island as a COVID19 safe destination will be rewarded with a free staycation package. There will be three winners, one per category. All videos can be used for marketing the destination. In addition, there will be a fourth category for movies on any other topics that might attract visitors to St Maarten.

If you are interested in participating in the competition please email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31873:shta-launches-travel-sentiments-survey-and-challenge-for-local-talent&Itemid=450