SHTA launches Yearly Calendar Photo Contest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) today launched its yearly calendar photo contest. With the contest, SHTA wants to offer a platform for aspiring local and visiting photographers.

The competition will last for one month, starting on the 6 th of September 2024 and ending the 2 nd of October 2024. Entries submitted after this period will not be eligible. The participating pictures should contain landscapes, cultural symbols or art.

The 2024 Events Calendar featured a picture of last year’s contest winner Mara Bailey of two St. Maarten seniors playing chess in front of a wall painting in the Down Street area. The winning picture was chosen out of 15 contestants and provided Bailey a weekend’s stay at the Azure Hotel and Art Studio in Simpson Bay. The 2023 edition of the contest was won by Richard Santaga, submitting pictures of Heineken Regatta sailing ships in full sail.

Like the previous years, editions of the calendar are actively spread on the island of St. Maarten / St. Martin and to travel partners abroad. Not only thousands of hard copy calendars are being distributed, but the calendar is also highlighted on online channels. The calendar is also featured folded in SHTA’s in- room hotel magazine Visit St. Maarten / St. Martin.

Since 2016 the project has become a recognizable visual sight on St. Maarten / St. Martin and beyond, with its distinctive logo. The “Lego Block Look’’ logo was designed by local artist Loic Bryan. Often, the calendar is used by foreign representatives, influencers and Caribbean organizations to promote the island St. Maarten / St. Martin liveliness and diversity.

Participants can send their pictures to events@shta.com till the 2th of October. A maximum of three photos are allowed to be submitted per participant. The pictures should be in high resolution making it fit for print. A winner will be announced by SHTA in the first weeks of October.

SHTA looks forward to jointly working on the calendar with CLT, their famous brands Hennessy, Stoli vodka and DiSaronno, as well as Grant Thornton, Telem, Amasterdam, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and l’Office du Tourisme. The association calls on companies, NGOs and Government entities planning events to submit their dates for the calendar to events@shta.com before November 1st, 2024. As always, island residents can reserve free copies via the same e-mail address.