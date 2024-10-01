SHTA, NESC Hold Mixer to Kick Off October 2nd National Job Fair | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a festive pre-event at the SXM Brewery in Cole Bay, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) and the National Employment Service Center (NESC) jointly started the countdown to the October 2nd National Job Fair. During tomorrow's fair, companies and other organizations will elaborate on their vacancies, allowing job seekers to meet potential employers and find career opportunities.

The social event, held yesterday, September 30th, 2024, offered an opportunity for NESC to share some words with employers taking part in the fair, and in turn for the participating businesses to network. Craft beer maker SXM Brewery and Simpson Bay Beach Club D's Beach Bar supported the cause with a befitting location and a sumptuous buffet of food and drinks.

SHTA assisted the National Job Fair 2024 with active calls for participation amongst its membership, comprising a vast part of the St. Maarten labor force. In addition to weekly newsletters, meetings, and individual outreach, the association supported by teaming up with actors that could support the fair like TelEm, D's Beach Bar, and SXM Beer. Natasha Richardson of NESC stated, "We are grateful for the support, happy with the energy of last night's event and previous assistance in the process—it shows the commitment of the private sector to find job matches for as many St. Maarten job seekers as possible. We look forward to Wednesday to continue this public-private cooperation."

For more information about tomorrow's National Job Fair, please contact the National Employment Services Center (NESC) through their NESC Connect WhatsApp Service at +1 721 523 6390 or via email at apply.nesc@sintmaartengov.org.

Be sure to follow them on social media @National Employment Services Center Facebook, LinkedIn and @NESCSXm Instagram for updates and information on vacancies related to the National Job Fair and much more.