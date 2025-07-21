SHTA Selects NIA As Cultural Icon to Highlight 2026 Events Calendar | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - This week, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) selected the National Institute of Arts (NIA) to highlight its 2026 Events Calendar. This was jointly announced by the association and the main sponsor of the 2026 calendar edition, Amstel Bright by Divico Distributors, after NIA accepted the offer.



NIA was selected as "beacon of creative growth and inspiration for many islanders, both from the artist and audience perspective". It is estimated that with the Institute serving 1500 students weekly, well over half of the St. Maarten population at one point has either been part of or seen a NIA production in its main disciplines music, dance, drama or visual arts.



Institute director Arlene Halley-Newhouse is appreciative of the selection: "Our institute is a great supporter of cross-disciplinary ways to express the power of creativity. The locally designed calendar, supporting art events is a great vehicle to share the limitless potential of island arts and culture beyond our borders."



NIA was founded by Arlene Halley and Clara Reyes NIA in 2013, uniting two of St. Maartens oldest cultural training centers. The institute "recognizes the life sustaining and positive transformative power of the arts, as a catalyst towards fulfilling our full human potential." Its classes and productions cater to the youngest of ages to adults.



The SHTA Events Calendar traditionally reserves its header picture to highlight "cultural icons" on island that inspire, highlight and/or preserve local culture. This aim goes beyond the header pictures and events only: over the years, smaller displays of visual art by NIA already found their way to various previous editions of the calendar.



In a unique way to celebrate the association's 55th birthday, it has asked NIA to select a befitting header from its own portfolio of visual arts. It will be the first time an artist will highlight its own work; previously, dedicated photoshoots with Cultural Icons were done by fellow local artists. Another first for the "NIA Calendar" will be the highlight of an institute instead of a person or group of persons, as was the tradition thusfar. SHTA will provide additional prints for students taking part in the various programs.



With the 2026 highlight, NIA will take over the baton from celebrated fashion designer Zillah Duzon-Hazel, whose colorful designs can be found island-wide on this year's Event Calendar. 2025 Cultural Icon Zillah supports the choice for NIA as a successor: “The more we spread the word about our "Orange Economy" to our community and visitors, the more the creative entrepreneurs can advance and make a living for themselves , especially in this digital age. I am very honored that the SHTA chose me to be the “cultural icon” of 2025 and look forward to passing the baton to NIA!"”. The 2025 events calendar was the largest edition thusfar, measured in print and digital dispersion.



Calendars are actively spread amongst island residents and island companies, visitors and partner organizations abroad. Throughout January, SHTA complimentarily serves many islanders and good causes that have reserved copies in advance.



By a yearly international dispersion of the calendar, SHTA tries to provide the arts industry with a "business card" beyond its coasts. Listing the events in turn helps travel agents, foreign dignitaries and journalists to plan their visits. The calendars are also part and parcel of SHTA's 25.000 copy in-room Hotel Magazine VISIT St. Maarten / St. Martin and visitor bags for amongst others the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta the St. Maarten / St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART).



SHTA looks forward to jointly work on the 2026 calendar with Amstel Bright, exclusively distributed by Divico; Grant Thornton; Telem; Amasterdam; the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and l’Office du Tourisme. The association calls on companies, NGOs and Government entities planning events to submit their dates for the calendar to events@shta.com before October 10th. As always, island residents can reserve free copies via the same e-mail address.