SHTA’s VISIT St Maarten Magazine Publisher Offers MICE Campaign | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - NorthSouthNet, publisher of St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) in-room VISIT Magazine in partnership with e-group communications, this month symbolically launched a new Meetings & Incentives, Conferences & Exhibition Campaign at the befitting historical location of "Pasture Piece".

The monumental outside event space in the Cul-de-Sac Valley is considered part of the target group to benefit from the new campaign to highlight St. Maarten in the world of corporate event planners.



The 2025 "VISIT" edition dedicated a special on the important Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry topic, sowing the seeds for the campaign kicking off last week.

SHTA and VISIT St. Maarten / St. Martin Magazine by NorthSouthNet try to contribute to the success of the destination where it sees opportunities on a yearly basis. VISIT Magazine amongst others contributes to a yearly advertisement campaign in newspaper USA Today.

The campaign consists of 40,000 e-mails sent to screened and susceptible operators, agents and media in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) Industry in the "E-Group" network.

About half of St. Maarten hotels have one or more dedicated spaces for executive retreats, trainings, workshops and / or conferences and are expected to benefit greatly of this exposure. Hotels participating in the campaign have over the past months tailored their own campaigns, which commenced over the past weeks.