Signed Toolkit for Supervisory Directors shared with Young Professionals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – Young Professionals who applied for the second pilot program on Corporate Governance but were not selected, were invited to receive a personally signed copy of the book ‘Toolkit for the Supervisory Director in the Dutch Caribbean, ‘Insight over Supervision’.

The book was signed by the Minister of Finance, Ardwell Irion, and Professor dr. Frank Kunneman, editor of the book. Those in attendance had a brief interaction with the Minister and Professor Kunneman during which each shared their motivation for applying to the Corporate Governance Young Professional Trainee Program.

A common theme among the attendees was the shared commitment to making a positive impact and contributing to society.

Minister of Finance has been at the forefront of the initiative based on discussions within the Council of Ministers on expanding the pool of potential candidates for Supervisory Board of Directors (SBOD) positions and providing young professionals with the essential theoretical knowledge for future SBOD positions.

The Minister of Finance played a key role in securing funding for both the Trainee Program and the toolkits. Professor dr. Kunneman is one of the instructors of the Themis Institute of Governance and Leadership, who jointly with Dr. Aubrich Bakhuis, tailormade the Trainee program for the Young Professionals.

Professor Kunneman is responsible for the Caribbean adaptation of the Toolkit.

To summarize “the Supervisory Board Toolkit focuses on supervisory boards in the business community and in (privatized) public companies and foundations.

It is a handbook with practical tools and tips about the role of supervisory directors in an organization. It also addresses current developments such as digitalization, sustainability, and diversity.”

The Toolkit is one of the reference materials used in the Trainee Program on Corporate Governance for Young Professionals. The book is available in both the English and Dutch language.

In collaboration with the Themis Institute for Governance and Leadership, the Government of Sint Maarten will host future workshops and seminars.

Those interested in being in the database to receive updates on future sessions can send an email to secretariat@sintmaartengov.org

L to R: Professor Frank Kunneman and Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion