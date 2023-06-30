Silveria and Van Huffelen Visit N.V. GEBE Power Plant | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY BAY) - Over a two-day period, NV GEBE hosted local and international officials for a series of tours and strategy planning sessions. On Wednesday, June 28, N.V. GEBE warmly welcomed the Hon. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs for a site visit to the Cay Bay Power Plant. On the ensuing day, Prime Minister Jacobs was joined by Mr. Claret Conner, Director of the NRPB, along with State Secretary of Kingdom Relations, Ms. Alexandra van Huffelen.

Both visits were led by Mr. Troy Washington, N.V. GEBE's Temporary Manager/Special Representative, and Mr. Anthony Hodge, the Power Plant Manager, who eagerly shared vital details about the plant's operations, operational capacity, and future development plans.

As part of the visit, the PM, State Secretary, their respective support staff and members of the NRPB were given a guided tour, including a thorough review of the control room and engine halls. The information shared during the visit focused primarily on operational efficiency, sustainability, innovation, and renewable energy.

Mr. Hodge delivered a presentation highlighting the dynamic operations of the plant and its significant impact on the local community's electricity supply. “NV GEBE has a commitment towards the development of alternative energies and fuel sources. In terms of this commitment, the meeting, presentation and tour were conducted as part of a collaborative effort towards achieving a sustainable energy transition,” shared Washington.

Mr. Washington expressed gratitude to the PM, support staff, the NRPB representatives and State Secretary van Huffelen for their visit and, moreover, for recognizing N.V. GEBE and the Power Plant's importance in the country's national development plans.

He further shared N.V. GEBE's vision for renewable energy, which involves collaborating with public and private partners to develop and implement innovative and resilient alternative energy strategies. In addition, the aim is to position St. Maarten for a phased transition into the implementation of green energy resources.

According to Mr. Washington, NV GEBE's vision for the phased transition to renewable energy encompasses the following short- and long-term objectives:

Phase I: Research and exploration to identify the most suitable innovative technologies for NV GEBE's grid system.

Phase II: Education, training, and development of N.V. GEBE's staff on the operational technologies and best practices required to efficiently implement and sustain the selected renewable energy resources.

Phase III: Management, maintenance, and continuous innovation of N.V. GEBE's engineering and equipment for renewable energy.

"Our ultimate goal," shared Mr. Washington, "is to initiate the necessary transition to renewable energy in order to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and embrace sustainable and clean energy sources. This initiative will have a significant impact on preserving our environment, improving operational efficiency, and delivering cleaner and more affordable energy to our community."

The Prime Minister shared her insights, vision and plans for enhancing sustainable utility services by harnessing the natural resources available in St. Maarten. These promising discussions represent a beacon of hope for the development of crucial renewable energy resources in St. Maarten.

In conclusion, Mr. Washington expressed gratitude to the PM, support staff, members of the NRPB and State Secretary van Huffelen. He expressed his sincere desire for such visits to continue, fostering stronger working relationships between the Government of St. Maarten, NV GEBE and NRPB.