Sint Maarten Baseball-Softball Federation Gains Softball Membership with WBSC and WBSC Americas | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Baseball-Softball Federation is thrilled to announce its recent accreditation as a Softball Member of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) and WBSC Americas. This significant development expands the federation's participation opportunities, allowing Sint Maarten to engage in international softball tournaments alongside its existing baseball membership.

The federation, a member of WBSC since 2017 with a focus on baseball, has diligently worked over the past few months to secure the necessary documentation and permissions to extend the same privileges to softball. This milestone marks an exciting chapter for both the federation and the sport of softball in Sint Maarten.

In recognition of this achievement, the Sint Maarten Baseball-Softball Federation has received an invitation to participate in the XII Pan American Adult Men's Softball Championship. The championship is scheduled to take place XII Men's Colombia from from April 6th to April 14th, 2024, with the arrival date set for April 7th and departure on April 15th, 2024.

This Pan Am Championship serves as a crucial qualifier for the XVIII Men's Softball World Cup Group Stage, determining the 1-5 spots (excluding teams from Canada, Mexico, and the USA), with these three nations already classified as the host group stage. Arrival - To assemble a competitive team for this international event, the federation will be conducting tryouts in the upcoming weeks. Interested participants are encouraged to visit the national team page on the official website, www.sxmbsf.org, and complete the tryout form.

The Sint Maarten Baseball-Softball Federation is reaching out to the community, local businesses, and government agencies for support in achieving the financial goals necessary to attend the XII Pan American Adult Men's Championship.

Participating in this tournament not only enhances Sint Maarten's presence on the global softball stage but also provides valuable networking opportunities with other federations, equipment companies, and trainers to further develop the sport.

For those interested in contributing or sponsoring the federation, please contact the federation via email at info@sxmbsf.org or reach out to the sponsorship department at 1-721-587-1989, +1-721-553-3232, or +1-721-588-2707.

The Sint Maarten Baseball-Softball Federation expresses gratitude to all supporters and looks forward to representing the nation with pride on the international softball stage.