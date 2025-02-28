Sint Maarten COM briefed on the tasks of Defense and Coast Guard in the Caribbean | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Tuesday, February 25, the government of Sint Maarten was extensively informed about the tasks and responsibilities of Defense and the Coast Guard in this region.

During a series of briefings, the assistance procedure, the deployment options and the capacities of both organizations were discussed. The emphasis was on the role that Defense and the Coast Guard can play for Sint Maarten as Kingdom organizations in jointly contributing to safety and stability.

Since the current Council of Ministers (COM) has been appointed since November 2024, it was important to provide a clear picture of the role that Defense and the Coast Guard can play in security issues and emergency situations in and around the country of Sint Maarten.

Commander of the Navy in the Caribbean, Commodore Walter Hansen, looks back on a successful meeting: “I am honored that we can give these briefings here and appreciate the good cooperation with the country to work on safety on Sint Maarten”.

This knowledge exchange contributes to the good cooperation between the government of Sint Maarten, Defense and the Caribbean Coast Guard.