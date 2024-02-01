Sint Maarten Government Advances Digital Transformation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Government of Sint Maarten is progressing steadily with its digital transformation initiative under the Digital Government Transformation Project. Launched in 2021, the project aims to improve the Country's Digital Governance, enhance the efficiency of public services for citizens and businesses, and boost the resilience of government systems.

The project has played a key role in developing a comprehensive strategy for Digital Government transformation for Sint Maarten, establishing an overarching framework for systematic and strategic transformation. Led by the Ministry of General Affairs, the Government of Sint Maarten remains committed to the continuous implementation of the Sint Maarten Digital Government Transformation Project.

As a step towards implementing the strategy, the project will introduce a series of interventions in the coming years. For instance, it will develop platforms such as Digital Identity, Interoperability, and Electronic Signatures. These features will streamline processes, improve accessibility, and bolster security, providing people with more efficient, quicker, and secure interactions with government services.

These advancements will also make Sint Maarten’s systems more resilient, especially during Natural Disasters, ensuring uninterrupted access to vital public services. This includes harmonizing government databases and digitizing documents to streamline processes. Together, these components form a holistic strategy to modernize digital services, improve system resilience, and respond dynamically to evolving challenges. This will eventually create a one-stop shop for citizens using Government services.

One of the key upcoming interventions is a whole-of-the-government cyber security training, which will be launched in early 2024. The training is designed to equip public sector employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to fortify digital defenses and safeguard sensitive information.

The cybersecurity training will help to prepare civil servants to adeptly navigate and safeguard against evolving cyber threats which remain ongoing and ensures a resilient and secure digital environment for their respective roles. The training will be facilitated by the ICT department and the Digital Leadership Team. Cybersecurity training will become part of the standardized HR cycle of the Government.

"Embarking on a path of digital transformation is a significant milestone for Sint Maarten. The Digital Government Transformation Project underscores our commitment to efficiency, accessibility, and resilience in public service. This initiative is not only about improving efficiency; it's about ensuring a robust and secure foundation for the future, where our systems remain resilient even in the face of unforeseen challenges, providing uninterrupted services to our people, " said Silveria Jacobs, the Prime Minister/ Minister of General Affairs of Sint Maarten. “With the evolving landscape of digital threats, it is imperative that our workforce is well-equipped to safeguard our digital infrastructure. As we embrace this era of technological advancement, let us collectively prioritize cybersecurity and contribute to building a safer, more resilient digital future for Sint Maarten.”