Sint Maarten Healthcare Organizations Join Forces to Recruit Talent at the National Career Fair in Amsterdam | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Sint Maarten’s leading healthcare institutions—St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), Mental Health Foundation (MHF), and Medwork — have partnered to attract top-tier professionals at the National Career Fair (Nationale Carrièrebeurs), the largest career fair in the Netherlands.

Taking place in the RAI in Amsterdam on March 28-29, the fair is expected to welcome over 10,000 visitors, offering an excellent platform to recruit new talent.

Together, the five organizations have a total of 42 vacancies. Since November 2024, these institutions have been working closely together to ensure a strong and unified presence at the fair. Their goal is to highlight the many professional opportunities available within Sint Maarten’s healthcare sector while emphasizing the benefits of living and working in the Caribbean.

The career fair will feature a special section dedicated to "Working in the Caribbean," where the Sint Maarten delegation will share a large booth, number 168.

Representing SLS will be Dr. Chérina Fleming and Lana Felix, while SMMC will be represented by Hester Versleyen, Christina Jacobs-Berkel, Harlec Doran, and Dr. Felix Holiday. WYCCF will be represented by Operations Manager Bregje Boetekees, Registered Nurse Ilse Snijder, and HR Manager Johanna Wever.

As one of the most anticipated recruitment events in the Netherlands, the National Career Fair offers a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals, students, and job seekers to explore career possibilities in Sint Maarten. The participating organizations are excited to meet potential candidates and share insights into the rewarding experience of working in the island’s healthcare sector.

For more information about the organizations and their vacancies, visit www.wyccf.org www.smmc.sx, www.mhf.sx, www.sls.sx, or medworksxm.com. Follow them on social media. The team looks forward to welcoming visitors to booth 168 at RAI Amsterdam on March 28-29.