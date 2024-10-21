Sint Maarten Hosts First Workshop on ILO Conventions No. 87 and No. 144 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - A two-day workshop on International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions No. 87 and No. 144 is currently being held at the University of St. Martin, bringing together key players from Sint Maarten's government, employer associations, and labor unions.

The workshop, organized by the ILO’s Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, aims to improve compliance with these essential conventions, which focus on freedom of association and tripartite consultation.

The workshop is led by Dr. Joni Musabayana, Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, with support from Ms. Oksana Wolfson, facilitator and ILO specialist, and Mr. Shingo Miyake, who designed the workshop program.

In her opening remarks, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (Ministry VSA) welcomed participants and highlighted the importance of strengthening dialogue between the government, employers, and workers.

She stressed that improving collaboration will help create a more balanced and productive working environment in Sint Maarten.

“This gathering marks a significant step towards strengthening our commitment to labor rights and standards in Sint Maarten; it will provide a platform for open dialogue, where we can share experiences, insights, and best practices,” said the Minister.

Participants will focus on how to enhance compliance with Convention No. 87, which guarantees the right to freedom of association, and Convention No. 144, which promotes consultation between governments, employers, and workers.

These discussions are expected to lead to tangible improvements in Sint Maarten’s labor relations.

The workshop will wrap up on October 22, 2024, with recommendations for further action.