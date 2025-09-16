Sint Maarten Library Announces Demolition of Old Building, Paving the Way for a Modern Future | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Library Board proudly announces the official start of the demolition of its former library building, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. This milestone marks not just the clearing away of bricks and mortar, but the beginning of a new chapter in the cultural and educational heart of Sint Maarten.

Since the devastation eight years ago, the Library has continued to serve the community from a smaller, temporary location, ensuring access to knowledge, literacy programs, and cultural activities. Now, with the demolition of the old site, preparations are underway for the construction of a modern, innovative library that will meet the needs of current and future generations.

“This is more than just a demolition,” said Joseanne R. Peterson, Chairlady of the Sint Maarten Library Board. “It is a symbolic moment of transformation. We are clearing the way for a new space that reflects our vision: a library that is resilient, future-ready, and deeply rooted in the community.”

The new library building will embody modern design, functionality, and inclusivity, offering not only books and resources, but also technology, creativity hubs, and community spaces.

The Board extends heartfelt thanks to the Government of Sint Maarten, stakeholders, and the community for their continued support throughout this journey.

“As Sint Maarteners, we have always proven ourselves to be a resilient people,” added Peterson. “This next step shows that no matter the challenges, we rise, rebuild, and look forward with hope.”