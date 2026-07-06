Sint Maarten Library Commemorates Emancipation Day with Powerful Tribute to Freedom, Heritage, and Culture | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Saturday, July 4, 2026, the Sint Maarten Library proudly commemorated Emancipation Day, observed annually on July 1, by honoring the abolition of slavery in the Dutch Caribbean in 1863. The event brought together families, friends, and community members for an inspiring afternoon of remembrance, reflection, education, and celebration, paying tribute to the resilience, strength, and enduring spirit of our ancestors.

Honoring this monumental legacy, the Library proudly presented a deeply moving re-enactment of the book New Moon for Quashiba by our very own Joselyne Arnell and cast. Through powerful narration and compelling performances, the story brought an important chapter of our history to life, ensuring that the stories of resilience, courage, and triumph continue to inspire present and future generations.

The gathering provided an opportunity for the community to reflect on how far we have come since emancipation while celebrating the perseverance, achievements, and cultural identity of the people of Sint Maarten. In unity and reverence, the community rose together to offer a heartfelt tribute through the singing of the chorus of our beloved Sint Maarten Song, honoring our ancestors and reaffirming our shared commitment to preserving our rich heritage.

Gathered under the banner of freedom, heritage, and remembrance, the audience reflected on the sacrifices of those who came before us while celebrating the progress, unity, and cultural pride that continue to define our nation.

An event of this significance truly takes a village, said Librarian M. Powell. The Sint Maarten Library extends its deepest gratitude to the Sint Maarten Development Fund, the Department of Culture, and the Herdenkingscomité Slavernijverleden (Slavery Memorial Committee), whose generous support helped make this meaningful commemoration possible. Their continued commitment to preserving our history and promoting cultural awareness is sincerely appreciated.

We brought history to life beyond words and experienced it through music, movement, and powerful cultural traditions. The ceremonial blowing of the conch shell marked a moving tribute to our ancestors through the powerful performance of Nkosazana Esther Illis, while A Tribute to the Ancestors, beautifully performed by Shiloh Bedminister, expressed through rhythm and dance the strength, resilience, and enduring legacy of those who walked before us. Together, these captivating performances reminded everyone present that the heartbeat of our ancestors continues to live within us.

This celebration was about more than remembering history. It was about honoring our culture, embracing our identity, and celebrating the enduring spirit of freedom that defines the people of Sint Maarten. Throughout the afternoon, the audience warmly welcomed the performers, organizers, volunteers, and cultural participants whose passion and dedication transformed the occasion into a memorable tribute to our shared past and a celebration of our collective future.

The Sint Maarten Library remains committed to preserving our history, promoting literacy, and creating meaningful opportunities for our community to learn, reflect, and celebrate together. Through events such as this, the Library continues to ensure that the legacy of emancipation, the voices of our ancestors, and the rich cultural heritage of Sint Maarten are remembered, honored, and passed on to future generations.