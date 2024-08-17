Sint Maarten Lions Club Back to School Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As the new school year for 2024/2025 kicked off, students at Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian School and Ruby Labega Primary School were greeted with open arms from members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club with plenty of refreshments in hand, thanks to the Back to School Project which was organized by Chairperson Lion Denise Williams-Warner along with her committee members of the Youth and Education committee.

When students from Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian School and Ruby Labega Primary School arrived to start their academic journey, there was a lot of excitement in the air.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club members arrived early to set up and prepare for the event by bringing plenty of snacks, drinks as well as mini lunch pouches.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club members made sure that students had plenty of energy to start their first day back at school by providing the students with refreshing drinks like water and juice.

"We wanted to do something special to welcome our students back to school and help them feel excited about learning," stated Lion La-Teen Clark, the Sint Maarten Lions Club president.

"We hope to show our students that the community is here to support them every step of the way."

In addition to the refreshments, the Back to School Project also included a warm welcome from members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club who greeted students with smiles, words of encouragement, while students made their way through and proceeded towards their assigned classrooms.

The Back to School Project is just one of the many initiatives led by Sint Maarten Lions Club to support students and families throughout the year. By providing not only academic resources but also creating a positive and welcoming environment, the project aims to set the tone for a successful school year ahead.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club is grateful to its members, the community, companies, and various organizations for helping to make initiatives like the back-to-school project successful.

Recognizing the significance and that everyone must work together to bring about positive change in our community.