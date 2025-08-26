Sint Maarten Lions Club Celebrates Sixth Annual “Welcome Back to School” Tradition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Since 2018, the Sint Maarten Lions Club has proudly upheld its tradition of welcoming students back to school with warmth and encouragement.

This year, Lions members visited Prince Willem Alexander School on Wednesday, August 20th, and Martin Luther King School on Monday, August 25th, personally greeting a total of 210 students at the school gates.

With smiles, cheers, and a small treat to kick off the academic year, students met with enthusiasm and positivity, setting the tone for a year of growth and learning.

In its sixth year of this heartfelt initiative, the Lions Club expanded its gesture of appreciation by also honoring the dedicated teachers and staff. Each received a thoughtful token of gratitude in recognition of their tireless efforts to nurture and educate the island’s youth.

“The Sint Maarten Lions Club has proudly executed our ‘Welcome Back to School’ project at the start of each academic year to show support for students and uplift the teachers and support staff who guide them,” said Lion President Alvin Prescod.

“Education is a cornerstone of a brighter future—opening doors to opportunity and shaping tomorrow’s community leaders. We believe in showing appreciation through action, by being present in our schools and in our community.”

The Lions Club remains committed to serving the community In meaningful ways—championing education, celebrating school spirit, and fostering a culture of encouragement and inclusion from day one.