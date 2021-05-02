Sint Maarten Lions Club donates $2,000 to St. Vincent for Disaster Relief | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – As part of giving back to communities during a disaster period, the board of the Sint Maarten Lions Club unanimously approved to send US$ 2,000 to assist the people of St. Vincent as they deal with the effects of the La Soufriere Volcano eruption.

The Sint Maarten Lions club has partnered with the St Vincent South Lions Club who will handle the purchase of goods for persons or families on St Vincent. Both clubs are part of Lions Club International and fall under District 60B. District 60B’s District Governor Lion Maureen Graham PMJF is based in Barbados. Barbados and other neighboring islands were also affected by the ash fall from the volcano over the last few weeks.

This US$2,000 is to assist persons on the island mainly in shelters who were displaced by the violent eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano on St. Vincent which started in early April 2021. The donation helps families immediately who need daily supplies, basic toiletries, food, water and sanitary items.

President of the Sint Maarten Lions Club Alphons Gumbs stated: “Every year our club puts monies on our budget for our disaster fund. Last year was a tough year and we could not hold our biggest fundraiser, the Lion Wally Havertong Christmas Bingo in December due to Covid restrictions. We are still very happy that this being our 50th Year Anniversary, the people of St. Maarten/St. Martin helped to make the recently held Easter Car Raffle a great success and some of these monies could immediately be used to assist the people of St. Vincent during this unfortunate disaster period. Thanks again to our St. Maarten community for giving back”.

The US$ 2,000 is just the initial assistance that the Sint Maarten Lions Club will giving to the people of St. Vincent. The club has already reached out to other clubs and NGOs to partner with them to send goods and supplies to St. Vincent in the near future.

Persons or businesses that would like to assist the people of St. Vincent can donate to the Sint Maarten Lions Club via Windward Islands Bank US$ account # 62710104 or NAF account # 62710106. Persons can also donate via their credit card by using the following secure link: https://sxmlionsclub.org/makeadonation