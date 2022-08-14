Sint Maarten Lions Club ‘Fresh n Cool’ Back-to-School Project brought smiles and cheerful pupils | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Last Monday, August 8th, 2022, members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club and Omega South Leo Club welcomed instructors and many cheerful pupils of the St. Joseph School and the Marie Genevieve De Weever School back to their classrooms for the first day of the new school year. Returning students and first-year students alike were noticeably thrilled about the new school year and all of its prospects.

Principal Stuart Johnson of the Genevieve de Weever School welcomed the honorable Minister of Education, Drs. Rudolf Samuel, and joined him in taking photos with the Back-to-School frames specially designed for the students.

Principal Shaina Fernandes of the St. Joseph School expressed her gratitude by calling Lion and

Leo members were on stage during school assembly, along with the Mighty Dow who provided the lively steel pan entertainment, and everyone received a well-deserved thank you applause from the pupils.

Lion President John Schaminee responded with appreciation for the warm greeting and added: “This ‘Fresh n Cool’ Back-to-School Project was crucial for the Lions Club and very motivating for our members. Given the many challenges we experienced as a community in recent years, we are glad for the opportunity this morning to welcome the students, teachers, and staff back to school and assist them in making the school year 2022-2023 a fantastic one”.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club wishes to thank Divico for their generous donation of juices for the students and the It’s Time SXM Foundation and Dr. Maher Soudah, Director of the Medical School at the American University of St. Maarten for providing the delicious breakfast snacks for the morning’s Event.

We wish all students, teachers and families a very productive school year.