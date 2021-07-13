Sint Maarten Lions Club inducts Six new members into the Club | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) – St. Maarten Lions Club recently inducted 6 new members into its club. These six new members now join the world’s largest and most active service club organization, a group of over 1.4 million men and women in over 48.000 clubs in over 200 countries, who are dedicated to making a difference.

During their installation ceremony outgoing President of the Sint Maarten Lions Club Mr. Alphons Gumbs welcome the new Lions into the club, stating that through their membership, they will help the Sint Maarten Lions Club reach out to people in need in our community.

Earlier in December this the club also installed two members making it 8 the mount of member joining the club this since last year. This year ‘the club completed projects in all the core areas of Lions International, namely Hunger Diabetes Childhood Cancer and Environment, Outgoing President Lion Alphons told a large audience comprising of Lions of both Dutch and French St. Maarten, among who were also members of the Leo’s, Alpha Leo’s who also inducted 3 new members in the club.

Also in attendance at the installation ceremony were members of the Toast masters Club,of whom the incoming president Linette AGibs is a member of. The new members that were inducted are Ms. Ketty Paines, Ms. Niva Clark- Ms. Shantal Zorilla, Ms. Shirley Hilaire, Ms. Sasha Buncamper and Ms. Lateen Clark.

With the new membership, the Lions Club will be able to reach more people in need in both our local and world communities. The officers and members of the SXM Club are thrilled that the six (6) have chosen to help SXM Lions continue the legacy of Lions Club International by improving the lives of the less fortunate and making our community an even better place.

Last week in coming President Ms Linette Gibs announced her theme for this Lionistic year which is bridging the gab to embrace the change. We need to ensure, she told her members, that our members are quipped and ready to embrace the existing changes as we work with our club’s future Leaders, our Leos as this is key to the continuity of Lionism.