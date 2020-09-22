Sint Maarten Lions Club re-launch District Signs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) – The President and various members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club were on hand in Madame Estate for the official hand over of the 5 districts signs from Windward Roads BV & Central Mix Concrete, the official sponsor of the project.

This project was headed by Committee Chairperson Lion John Schaminee and has been in the making since the original designs & structures were destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

St. Maarten Lions Club President Alphons Gumbs thanked Windward Roads for their generous donation and said “ The former Thoughs of the Month are now Lion Qoutes and they serve as an inspiration and awareness to the general community as they pass the five (5) signs every day in the various communities”. Pierre Montesant, Managing Director of Windward Roads/Central Mix Concrete Concrete added, “Our company is very happy to help build joy and happiness in the community as we collectively build a stronger St. Maarten”.

Other sponsors of the Lions district sign project were Mr. Anton Bauer of Traxx Designs and Graphic Artist Mark Persuad who both contributed to the success of the project. The location of the five (5) signs with monthly quotes are in Madame Estate, Walter Nisbeth Road, Suckergarden Road, St.John’s Estate along the L.B. Scott Road and on Union Road.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33646:sint-maarten-lions-club-re-launch-district-signs&Itemid=450