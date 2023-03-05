Sint Maarten Lions Club will test the eyes of children and seniors | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Sint Maarten Lions Club under the leadership of Club President Lion John Schaminee with his theme “Seeing through the eyes of a Lion” has organized the eye screening of roughly 4000+ primary and high school children from groups 1 to 12, as well as seniors by VOSH International over the course of two weeks, March 13th through 24th 2023. This is the signature project for the Sint Maarten Lions Club over 2022-2023

The objective of this project is to identify any students with vision difficulties and to immediately provide them with the necessary glasses on the spot.

VOSH (Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity) is a non-profit organization headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska with a mission to bring “Vision to Every Person on the Planet” since 1971. The organization which has close ties with Lions Club International, will be sending 18 doctors and assistants during the first week of this project and 20 during the second week. The VOSH staff will have fast screening machines to test the eyes of all primary school children, high school students and seniors while the team of doctors are on the island for two weeks.

VOSH will bring and supply eyeglasses for the children and seniors that need glasses. In the event any child is unable to receive glasses on the spot because of non-availability or special requirements, VOSH will purchase the prescriptions from the US, Canada or a local store within a 3-week period.

The group of Optometrists as well as their assistants have purchased their airline tickets and have confirmed their arrival dates with the first set arriving on March 12th, 2023. Upon their arrival in collaboration with members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club and other volunteers, the Lions Civic Center in Suckergarden will be transformed into a testing area to start receiving students on Monday March 13th, 2023.

The eye screening of all primary school children and high school students is being done by a committee spearheaded by Lion Alphons Gumbs MJF. The committee has been negotiating with the Ministry of Health & the Ministry of Education for the permits for the doctors. Meetings have been held with school managers for the transportation of the school children to the Lions Civic Center.

Each classroom from all participating schools has been allotted a specific time slot during which the children’s eyes will be tested. This is to ensure a smooth flow of testing and minimal waiting times. The eye screening will take place over two five-day periods, Monday through Friday for two weeks. In order to complete the project on time, the Sint Maarten Lions Club has requested class deviation from the Ministry of Education for those days.

Seniors have also been allotted specific time slots during which their eyes will be screened. The schedule will be shared with all participating schools and centers in preparation for this project as the start date quickly approaches.

The project is completely free to all school children and seniors but does require the consent form signed by their parent or guardian of the students, to allow for the free testing which will be taking place from March 13th - 24th, 2023, Monday through Friday from 7:30am - 4pm at the Lions Civic Center.

This Sight Project by St. Maarten Lions Club is funded for 100% from donations and fundraisings over the past year such as the Christmas Bingo Spectacular and Car Raffles along with generous donations from various sponsors on the island.