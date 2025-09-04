Sint Maarten Moves Closer to Long-Term Waste Management Solutions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Sint Maarten took another step toward solving its long-standing landfill challenge, as government officials, technical experts, and more than 200 community members came together at the Belair Community Center to discuss the plans to close the landfill by 2032.

Hosted by the Government of Sint Maarten through the Ministry of VROMI and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), the session marked the continuation of a conversation that began in 2022, when more than 90 stakeholders first shared their ideas on the island’s waste future.

“This is not the first time we are having this conversation together,” said NRPB Director Claret Connor in his opening remarks. “Back in 2022, we heard directly from stakeholders about their ideas and concerns. Tonight is a continuation of that process—guided not only by technical studies but also by your lived experience as a community. Change is never easy, but if we want future generations to inherit a healthier, safer, and more sustainable Sint Maarten, these are the choices we must face and make together.”

Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs emphasized the government’s commitment to change: “For too long, the landfill has been a symbol of frustration and a health risk for our people. Tonight, we are not only looking at technical solutions, but also reaffirming that Sint Maarten now has the financing, the expertise, and the will to finally take action. Waste Vision 2050 gives us a direction, and with your partnership, we can start to make that vision a reality.

Participants heard how the USD 85 million Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP) has already delivered visible results, from removing over 130 shipwrecks and cleaning 10 kilometers of shoreline to providing landfill staff with training and equipment. Families and businesses living next to the landfill were also safely resettled.

Experts from Witteveen+Bos and TAUW shared the results of their studies, which explained the current risks to the landfill and outlined the proposed solutions. Plans include reshaping the landfill to make it safer and better managed, building a protective ring dike, and covering it with clean soil and vegetation to further stabilize the slopes and begin the process of closing.

At the consultation, participants asked whether Government would collaborate with private sector and NGO actors on areas such as medical waste, tires, recycling, and the import of goods. Questions also focused on timelines and the impact of new policies, with some skepticism given with past delays but recognition of the urgency to act. Minister Gumbs underscored that while EDMP focuses on the landfill intervention, the project is complementary to the Government’s larger vision towards the creation of a circular economy. This will be supported by waste diversion solutions (recycling, composting, for example) and backed by strong legal and financial instruments to enhance government’s capacity and ability to sustainably manage waste in the future.

The landfill intervention will be a multi-year effort, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and extend over three years. Once completed, the site will be stabilized, capped, and vegetated, significantly reducing risks.

Together, the Government and the community can transform the landfill from a symbol of frustration into the foundation of a cleaner, safer, and more resilient Sint Maarten. As Minister Gumbs reminded the audience: “It will take all of us.”