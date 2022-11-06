Sint Maarten planning security strategies with Dutch NCSC | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - A delegation from the Ministry of Justice and Security, Department National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCSC) recently paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs. The delegation visited St. Maarten for stakeholder sessions regarding the development of a Security Strategy for the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Coordinated by the NCSC in the Netherlands, this Security Strategy is currently being developed with involvement of all countries in the Kingdom. The strategy is an important tool, because it outlines the long-term approach to secure the Kingdom of the Netherlands ...