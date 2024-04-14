Sint Maarten Road Runners Prepares for May 5 10Km and 5Km Run | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Road Runners together with BDO & ILTT welcomes many runners this year to the Country Club Port de Plaisance. The BDO half marathon will take place on Sunday 5th May 2024. The runners also have the option to run a distance of 10km or 5km. This event also includes a walk-a-thon around the smaller part of the lagoon which is 7.5km.

St. Maarten Road Runners would like to thank the main sponsor BDO and co-sponsor ILTT for organizing this event. BDO, a leading accountancy and consultancy firm in Curacao, Bonaire, and St. Maarten. ILTT has been a loyal partner of St. Maarten Road Runners for several years. Once again, this year they are supporting the organization of the half marathon and empowering the event with drinks for all runners.

The start and finish will take place at the Port de Plaisance in front of the Country Club wellness center. The half marathon, a distance of 21.1km, will go around the entire lagoon, both Dutch and French side, which starts at 6:00am. St. Maarten Road Runners are very happy to see some enthusiastic youngsters and first-time runners at the start. “We have included a 7.5km walk so everyone can get fit with us on the Sunday morning.” The 7.5km walk starts at 6:15am.

The distances 10km starting at 6:30am & 5km starting at 7:00am are also offered as an option to run. “Shorter distances but not less challenging. There are some hills in the course, but it is doable for all levels of runners”. The routes cover the well-known roads of the Causeway, Airport Road, and Rue de Hollande.

You can register until, Wednesday 1st May 2024 before 23:59pm, for the desired distance by completing a registration form that is listed on the St. Maarten Road Runners Facebook, Instagram and website. The race numbers can be picked up on Saturday, 4th May 2024 from 10 am to 3 pm at the entrance of the Country Club wellness center.

St. Maarten Road Runners thank all its sponsors for the excellent cooperation and support to bring this event to a successful conclusion: BDO Dutch Caribbean, ILTT, Country Club Port de Plaisance, Shipwreck Shops, Impulse Spa Clinic, Princess Casino (Pizza Club, Melange, Mandarin), Franck Provost Hair Salon, Revolution, Tri Sport, Patty Healing Hands, Quiksilver, Heavenly Water, Johnnycaker & Skip Jack's.