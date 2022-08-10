Sint Maarten selected to participate in energy resilience and climate vulnerability project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Sint Maarten has been selected along with five other islands who will benefit from CARILECs (Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation) Resiliency and Energy Efficiency Project (CAREEP), according to a regional media report.

CAREEP was launched on February 10, 2022, with the aim to strengthen economic resilience and reduce the financial vulnerability of the Caribbean’s electricity sector.

The five other islands are Anguilla, British Virgin Islands (BVI), Cayman Islands, Montserrat and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The 18-month project is being implemented by CARILEC with funding from the RESEMBID (Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity) Programme of ...