Sint Maarten Shines at 32nd OECS Swimming Championships in St. Vincent | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Sint Maarten’s young athletes have made waves at the 32nd Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swimming Championships held in St. Vincent from November 8th to 10th, capturing the attention of the Caribbean swimming community and bringing pride to the nation. The Sint Maarten team, comprised of ten dedicated swimmers between the ages of 8 and 17, secured three medals and achieved a commendable 6th place finish among nine competing OECS countries.

The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina expressed his admiration for the team’s achievements, emphasizing the broader significance of their participation. “These young athletes have shown incredible determination and skill, competing fiercely against some of the best swimmers in the region,” he stated. “They have not only earned medals but also the respect of our community and our Caribbean neighbors. They exemplify the spirit of Sint Maarten, a nation proud, resilient, and ever ready to meet a challenge.”

This accomplishment marks another milestone for Sint Maarten’s emerging talents, with each of the swimmers pushing their limits to make the island proud. Sint Maarten’s performance reflects the promise of the island's youth, their passion for excellence, and the effectiveness of the island's sports development programs.

“Every stroke taken in this competition, every moment in the water, represents hours of dedication and sacrifice,” PM Dr. Mercelina continued. “These athletes have put Sint Maarten on the map in the swimming world, and I am thrilled to welcome them home with our heartfelt congratulations.”

“Our athletes’ accomplishments remind us of the boundless potential of Sint Maarten’s youth,” PM Dr. Mercelina added. “They have given us yet another reason to believe in a brighter future, and we are committed to continuing our support for their dreams and ambitions. Their dedication is inspiring, and it fuels our determination to strengthen sports programs across Sint Maarten.”

Sint Maarten congratulates all its young athletes for their remarkable achievements and looks forward to even greater success in future competitions. The government remains committed to fostering sports excellence on the island and will continue to invest in opportunities for youth to thrive and excel.