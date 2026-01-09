Sint Maarten Songwriter Chanti Scores Billboard’s Top 25 K-Pop Albums of 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/INTERNATIONAL - Sint Maarten songwriter Chanti (Chantal Richardson), of Caribbean and Danish roots, has achieved a major career milestone after being featured as a songwriter on two albums named to Billboard’s Top 25 K-Pop Albums of 2025.

Billboard’s annual Top 25 Albums list highlights the most impactful and influential releases of the year across the global music industry. Chanti’s contributions to two of the selected projects underscore her growing influence in the K-pop space and mark a significant achievement for a songwriter from Sint Maarten working on the world stage.

Known for blending pop and R&B melodies with Afro and island-inspired influences, Chanti has become a sought-after songwriter in K-pop. Her work has contributed to projects that collectively surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify, alongside more than four platinum certifications in 2025 alone, helping shape the sound of today’s global pop landscape.

Among the Billboard-recognized projects are aespa’s Whiplash album, which has surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify, sold over 1.2 million physical copies, and includes the track “Flights, Not Feelings,” which has exceeded 13 million streams. Also recognized is RIIZE’s Odyssey album, featuring “Another Life,” which recorded approximately 1.79 million copies sold in its first week, making it the highest first-week-selling album of 2025.

This recognition represents a milestone not only in Chanti’s career, but also for Sint Maarten and Caribbean representation within international music markets. Few Caribbean creatives have reached this level of behind-the-scenes visibility in K-pop, making the achievement particularly noteworthy.

Chanti shared:

“Being part of two albums recognized by Billboard is a powerful reminder that voices from small islands can have a global impact.”

With continued international success and expanding credits, Chanti continues to emerge as one of the most exciting songwriter voices of 2025.

Chanti (Chantal Richardson)