Sint Maarten Strengthens Caribbean Voice at 39th Parlatino Assembly | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/PANAMA - Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah A. Wescot-Williams represented Sint Maarten at the 39th Assembly of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), where regional leaders gathered under the theme: “For the Sustainability of Latin America and the Caribbean in a Changing World.”

During the Assembly, a significant development was the Board of Directors' approval to present a proposal to establish an interim commission focused on the Caribbean region of Parlatino. This initiative is expected to strengthen the voice and participation of Caribbean member states within the organization.

Addressing the Assembly, MP Wescot-Williams emphasized that although Sint Maarten is the smallest member of Parlatino in size and population, it faces challenges that are no less significant than those of larger countries.

“Our size does not shield us from risk. In many cases, it increases our vulnerability. This is why our presence and active participation in regional forums like Parlatino are essential,” she stated.

The MP underscored that Sint Maarten remains committed to regional cooperation, solidarity, and meaningful engagement, particularly amid global uncertainties and evolving challenges.

“More than ever, countries must come together beyond borders, raise their voices, and protect their communities in a rapidly changing world,” she added.

While noting Sint Maarten’s status as a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, MP Wescot-Williams reaffirmed that the primary responsibility to the people of Sint Maarten rests with its Parliament.

Sint Maarten's participation in Parlatino continues to provide an important platform to advocate for the island’s interests, strengthen regional partnerships, and help shape policies that affect the Caribbean.