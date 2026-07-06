Sint Maarten Student to Study AI, Law & Economics at Prishtina International Summer University | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell was at the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to bid goodbye to Sint Maarten student Roberto Patrick who departed for Pristina, Kosovo, on Saturday, 4 July, to participate in the 2026 Prishtina International Summer University (PISU).

Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell prior to his departure wished him every success. Roberto will participate in the 2026 Prishtina International Summer University (PISU), where he has been admitted to the course Law & Economics of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

His participation was made possible through a scholarship that originated from earlier discussions between Minister Arrindell and Kosovo's Ambassador to the Netherlands, H.E. Dren Doli.

During those meetings, both parties explored opportunities to strengthen educational cooperation, including the possibility of offering scholarships for students from Sint Maarten to attend summer programmes at the University of Pristina.

Those discussions have now resulted in one of the first tangible outcomes of the growing relationship between Sint Maarten and Kosovo. The scholarship enables Roberto to attend the international summer programme from 6 to 17 July, bringing together students from around the world for academic exchange and international collaboration.

Minister Arrindell emphasized the importance of translating diplomatic engagement into concrete opportunities for the people of Sint Maarten.

"Our Cabinet's active networking and outreach with numerous embassies as well as with local organizations and international entities continues to create valuable opportunities for our young professionals and students who are ready and eager to pursue their careers outside of their comfort zones.

“I consider these efforts a conduit through which our community can access new possibilities and meaningful career pathways. As the saying goes, 'Where there's a will, there's a way.' We wish Roberto much success on this exciting journey and look forward to seeing how this experience contributes to his personal and professional development."

Roberto's participation in the Prishtina International Summer University demonstrates how international partnerships can create tangible opportunities for Sint Maarten's next generation.

The Cabinet therefore invites students and young professionals from Sint Maarten to register in its launched Diaspora Database, enabling the Cabinet to share future scholarships, educational programmes, internships and networking opportunities as they become available.