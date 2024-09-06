Sint Maarten students receive warm welcome from Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) - Students of Sint Maarten who newly arrived in the Netherlands for their studies were welcomed by their island’s Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell in The Hague with a special get together on August 31st. The Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague functions as a beacon of information and guidance for the students.

It is therefore important that they know who the persons are from whom they can ask advice and how the Cabinet can help to make their stay in the Netherlands as productive and smooth as possible. Drs. Arrindell acknowledged that "it is a journey filled with opportunities, growth and - of course - challenges, but the Cabinet is there to listen, guide and offer assistance where possible."

The work of the guidance counselor is coordinated by the Sint Maarten Division of Study Financing as hands-on support for the students. They are selected to provide a full geographical coverage of the Netherlands. The councilors accompanied the students to the gathering together with student coordinator Ms. Sabrina Clarke.

In her address, Drs. Arrindell advised the students to remain focused: "You have proven to be resilient and determined in achieving your goals. You have come far already. Never forget your dreams, your ambitions and your desire to give back to your community. Let these be your compass. There will be challenges. Yet, embrace these experiences for they will expand your horizons and broaden your perspective."

Drs. Arrindell recognized the work of the guidance counselor and encouraged the students to build a strong network of support and to stay connected to their roots so that they can become "contributors to the continued success and positive reputation of our island paradise, Sint Maarten."

The students were asked to each bring a home cooked dish to the get-together. This 'potluck' proved very successful. Drs. Arrindell concluded: "If their study skills are as good as their culinary talents, they face a bright future - and therefore so will Sint Maarten!"