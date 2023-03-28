Sint Maarten takes home a silver medal at the Antigua Laser Open Championship | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Last weekend on March 25th and 26th Emma Lennox, Rio Stomp, Melina de Vries and Veronica Destin competed in the Antigua Laser Open Championship in the Laser 4.7 class. With heavy winds it was an exhausting but very nice weekend sailing in Falmouth harbor, Antigua.

Antigua’s Emili Gaillard took the win in the Laser 4.7 class after multiple 1st place finishes on the first day of the regatta. On the second day of the regatta Emma Lennox was able to take a couple wins which made her finish in second place overall just in front of Rio Stomp, finishing in 3rd place.

"The sailors have learned a lot of new skills in Antigua, and came back more motivated then ever to train for their next event, which is the Mini Bucket in St Barths taking place the 20th and 21st of May. They will practice hard with the goal of taking a gold medal home to Sint Maarten, said their coach Sam Peeks".

The Sint Maarten Yacht Club is very proud of the progress these sailors have made, and are looking forward in seeing what they will accomplish in the world of sailing.