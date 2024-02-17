Sint Maarten Tax Administration Unveils New Website: Tax.sx | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion, proudly announces the official launch of the Sint Maarten Tax Administration's new website, tax.sx, effective today. The website is designed to provide comprehensive information to individuals and businesses seeking detailed knowledge regarding taxation on Sint Maarten.

Notably, it offers a wealth of information, including background on the structure of the tax administration, relevant laws, and various downloadable forms, such as Tax Return Forms, Profit Tax Returns, and Pension Request Forms. The platform also features an extensive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section, allowing users to easily find answers to commonly asked questions. Content is available in English, Spanish, French, and Dutch, accessible on both mobile devices and computers, catering to a diverse audience.

This milestone is part of a broader initiative spearheaded by the Minister of Finance to enhance tax compliance throughout Sint Maarten. The modernized website reflects the government's commitment to creating a more efficient, user-friendly, and customer-centric Tax Administration.

The Minister encourages individuals to explore the wealth of information and resources available on tax.sx to stay informed about Sint Maarten's taxation landscape.

For further information or inquiries, contact the Tax Administration via email at Taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org