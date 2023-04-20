Sint Maarten to Host King’s Games 2023 on Friday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Department of Sports, within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports is proud to announce the hosting of the King's Games “Koningsspelen” in honor of his Royal Highness, Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand, King of the Netherlands. The event will take place on Friday, April 21st, at 15 elementary schools, and will involve over 3000 children.

The King's Games is an annual event that celebrates the King's birthday and promotes physical activity and a healthy lifestyle among 6000 primary schools throughout the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The theme for this year is “iedereen doet mee’”, “everyone participates "and with this theme, the Department would like to stimulate all schools and children to participate in the games and take up an active lifestyle. Each participating school has received a sports and party box with sporty items as a part of this year’s theme to assist the schools with the sporting activities that they have prepared.

The day will kick off with a healthy breakfast for over 3.000 students that will be provided in collaboration with Cake House bakery. The participating schools and their PE teachers have been preparing a day full of fun activities, from traditional King’s games such as Fopball, Goudkoort and Koningstrefbal, to singing, dancing, and making various crafts.

We are excited to host the King's Games this year, and we are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and excitement from the participating schools and children," said drs. Rodolphe Samuel, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports. "We believe that promoting physical activity and healthy habits among children is essential for their well-being and development, and we are committed to providing opportunities for them to engage in such activities."

The Department of Sports, within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports would like to extend its gratitude to all the participating schools and their PE teachers for their hard work and dedication in preparing for this event. We also would like to thank our partner Cake House Bakery for their continued support in preparing the breakfast for such a large number of children.

Sr Borgia School performing the King’s dance for King’s games 2022.