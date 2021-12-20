Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Congratulates William Bell on 35th Anniversary at STB | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) management and staff would like to congratulate William Bell on his 35th anniversary working with STB.

Bell started working at STB on September 1, 1986. Prior to joining STB, Bell worked at the Windward Islands Bank. STB at the time was looking for a person who could do statistical analysis etc., and Bell applied for the available position.

Over the years Bell worked his way up the ladder to Public Relations and then to the Marketing department.

During Bell’s 35 years tenure at STB, he has seen the destination grow from a sleepy town to a bustling tourism mecca in the northeastern Caribbean.

“Tourism is our business, and we need to treat it right. But nothing should ever come before our people. When we do right by our people our visitors will love this island even more, because our people then will do their utmost to give better service when they are happy. This is my wish for my island going forward,” William Bell stated in an invited comment.

One of the key reasons Bell remained working at STB is the great people he works with on a daily basis. His colleagues said he is a great asset to STB, and they would like to wish him all the best for the future.